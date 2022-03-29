1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have beaten their fierce rivals Nigeria for the only qualification slot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.

The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better tlbut Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.

Nigeria after conceding the goal upped the ante as they tormented the Ghana backline with crosses.

It was one such forays into the Ghana box which resulted in a contentious penalty awarded Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman dribbled into the penalty box but Dennis Odoi cleared the ball but the 33 year old was adjudged to have fouled the Leicester city winger.

After a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review the Tunisian referee awarded the penalty.

William Troost Ekong stepped up and sent Ghana goalie Wollacot the wrong way to make it 1-1.

The Nigerians thought they had scored the second goal as Osimhen run onto a long ball went past Wollacot before slotting home on his way down.

After some wild celebration with the 60,000 Moshood Abiola Stadium crowd in delirium VAR intervened and the goal was chalked off for offside.

Ghana made three changes at the start of the second half with Daniel Kofi Kyereh coming on for Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu making his debut in place of Baba Iddrisu whiles Andy Yiadom also came on for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The Black Stars controlled the game in th initial stages as Nigeria struggled to pose any danger to Ghana.

Nigeria took over but had several corner kicks but could not create any danger.

In the 69th minute, Jojo Wollacot saved from a free kick from Nigeria.

In injury time Osman Bukari was gifted the ball as he ghosted into the Nigeria box with the goalie at his mercy he struck wide.

After five minutes of added time Ghana booked their place at the Mundial in Qatar for the fourth time in history.