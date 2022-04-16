52 minutes ago

Ghana's World Cup group opponents have drawn up their iternary to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But conspicuously missing from their preparations is the customary farewell game which they usually play to say their goodbyes to the populace before traveling for the World Cup.

They have drawn up a 34 day programme for the 2022 World Cup and it has been structured in three phases with the first one being in May/June during the International break where they are expected to play three friendly matches.

The two time World Cup winners will then spend 15 days training camp in the USA at the AUF Complex.

Whiles in the USA, they will play against Mexico in a friendly match on June 2nd at the State Farm Park before playing against USA on June 5.

They will then play one game in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital to complete the trio of friendlies with the final game expected to serve as the farewell game.

Uruguay will return to camp in September with the camping in Europe where they are expected to play wo friendly matches.

They will then head to the Gulf region in October to finalize preparations for the tournament in Qatar from their base in the Middle East.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament alongside Uruguay, Portugal and Korea Republic.

Uruguay will open their World Cup campaign against Korea Republic before facing Portugal and playing against Ghana in the final group match.