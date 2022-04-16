3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has shed light on the Black Stars preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana defeated fierce rivals Nigeria via the away goal rule after a two legged play offs between the two sides to book a place at the mundial.

In between the Black Stars will have to play qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations tournament in 2023.

Speaking in an interview with GTV Sports Plus on Friday evening, the GFA boss revealed that Ghana will take advantage of the early end of European leagues to begin preparation.

"The signals are that most European leagues will break to prepare for the mundial. Ghana will take advantage of that and AFCON dates to prepare, compete in the qualifiers. Hopefully we should get a friendly or two before the World Cup starts."

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana will first play against Portugal before facing Korea Republic and Uruguay in the last game.