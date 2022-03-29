3 hours ago

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup after Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah missed his spot-kick for Egypt.

In a repeat of February's Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal were left jubilant at the final whistle after winning on penalties, with Egypt's players disconsolate and Salah - one of the world's best players - left contemplating his absence from November's tournament in Qatar.

The second leg of the play-off tie in Senegal's new 50,000-seater stadium finished 1-0 to the hosts and 1-1 on aggregate after extra time, sending the game to a tense and dramatic shootout.

Mane had netted the penalty which won the Nations Cup and the Reds forward notched the decisive spot-kick once again after keeper Edouard Mendy had given Senegal an advantage by saving from Mostafa Mohamed at 2-1.

Egypt captain Salah was one of four players to miss the first four penalties of a shootout marked by a vast number of green laser pointers directed at the visiting players and goalkeeper.

Senegal's Boulaye Dia was the scorer of the only goal in normal time - notching after just four minutes with a shot that hit the body of Pharaohs defender Hamdi Fathi.