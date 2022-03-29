3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has joined the legion of captains who have qualified Ghana to the FIFA World Cup.

He did not only captain the team but also proved the saying leadership by example as he scored the goal which gave Ghana that precious away goal which saw the Black Stars through to Qatar.

The Arsenal midfielder captained the side as regular captain Andre Ayew was suspended due to the red card he received at the 2021 African Cup of Nations last group game against Comoros.

Partey was heavily lambasted by a section of Ghanaian fans after the first leg which Ghana drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

But the Arsenal midfielder proved decisive as his goal sent Ghana through to the World Cup for the fourth time.

Thomas Partey joins the likes of Stephen Appiah who qualified Ghana to the 2006 World Cup as captain and also the 2010 World Cup before Asamoah Gyan captained Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder like most other players will be making his debut World Cup appearance in Qatar later in November.

It is the fourth time Ghana has qualified for the global show piece after making it in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out in 2018 in Russia.