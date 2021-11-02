1 hour ago

Head coach of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Hugo Broos has named a 24 man squad that will take on South African neighbours Zimbabwe and Ghana in the final two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Bafana Bafana currently top group G with one point adrift closest rivals Ghana who they will play in the last group game in Ghana.

Kaizer Chiefs star man Keegan Dolly has been included in the squad after his impressive outings in the South African PSL.

Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe at home on 11 November before travelling to Ghana to face the four-time Afcon winners three days later in what is expected to be the group G decider.

Al Ahly dangerman Percy Tau has also returned to the squad after he was left out in the last games against Ethiopia due to a hamstring issue.

Below is the 24-squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thibang Phete (Belenenses)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Fagrie Lakay (Cape