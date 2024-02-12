1 hour ago

Ivory Coast clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final showdown of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, securing a prize purse of $7 million.

The Elephants, now three-time champions, orchestrated a remarkable comeback to claim the title. Goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller sealed the triumph after William Troost-Ekong initially put Nigeria in the lead during the first half.

The win marked a historic milestone for Ivory Coast, securing their maiden AFCON trophy alongside the revised prize money, which saw a 40% increase sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) prior to the tournament's commencement.

Nigeria, finishing as runners-up, earned a silver medal and a prize sum of $4 million.

South Africa and DR Congo, securing third and fourth place respectively, were awarded $2.5 million each, while teams exiting in the quarterfinals received $1.3 million.