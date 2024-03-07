4 hours ago

The football tournament of the 13th African Games kicks off today, Thursday, March 7, with the men's competition taking the spotlight.

In the first match of the men's tournament, South Sudan will face Senegal at 5 pm in Group B, followed by Nigeria against Uganda at 8 pm, also in Group B, as per the fixture list released by the organizers.

The excitement will continue tomorrow as Group A springs into action. Host nation Ghana will clash with Congo at 3 pm.

Here's a breakdown of the groups for the men's football tournament:

**Group A:**

- Ghana

- Gambia

- Benin

- Congo

**Group B:**

- Nigeria

- South Sudan

- Senegal

- Uganda

- Tunisia

For the women's football tournament, the groups are as follows:

**Group A:**

- Ghana

- Tanzania

- Ethiopia

- Uganda

**Group B:**

- Nigeria

- Senegal

- Morocco

- Cameroon