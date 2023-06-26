2 hours ago

The 2023 WorldSkills Ghana Zonal Skills Competition introduced by CTVET as part of the MY TVET campaign aimed at revitalizing technical and vocational education and training skills competitions has officially kickstarted.

The event which started on Monday, 26th June, will end on Thursday, 29th June 2023; and it is being hosted in capital, Accra.

The Zonal Skills competition will take place in two zones in the country with the Northern Zone taking place from 3rd to 6th July 2023.

In all, there would be 368 competitors from across the country competing during this year’s event.

Out of this, 110 will be competing in the Northern Zone whilst the remaining 268 will compete in the Southern Zone.

The Director General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah who announced this at a press conference held on Monday explained that "Ghana is the 81st member and the first West African country to join World Skills International, a group of people and organisations that together advance the shared social objective of increasing the provision of skills. With this, we join other member countries in building the confidence of millions of young people and inspiring young competitors to turn their passions into professions".

According to him, there exists evidence which connects the use of skills competitions in technical and vocational education (TVET) to improve outcomes for teaching and learning, adding that Skills competitions provide a great opportunity for employer and industry involvement in competitions as it helps instructors, tutors and trainers to further develop occupational and pedagogical expertise.

Dr Asamoah opined that "WorldSkills is a movement of change. With its over 85-member countries and regions, it helps young people who want to change their lives and the fortunes of their communities, and societies".

"As a player in the field of technical and vocational education and training, WorldSkills International is dedicated to the didactic concept of learning in competition“, continuing education for trainers and HR managers, career orientation measures, and special topics such as the digitalization of vocational education and training and the working world of the future" he stated.

He said the trade areas for the competition are: bricklaying, fashion technology, autobody repair, cooking, carpentry and joinery, hairdressing, welding, automobile technology, beauty therapy, graphic design, I.T. software solutions for business, mechatronics, mechanical engineering CAD and electrical installation.

The introduction of skills competitions is paramount because it has the potential to accelerate any country's drive towards development.

Skills competitioencourageges creativity, competitiveness and innovation and more importantbooststs the image of a country on the international stage. It is also aimed at raising stakeholder awareness and courting industry support for TVET in Ghana.

CTVET, together with other partners coordinate the overall competition and also prepares national winners for international skills competitions such as the WorldSkills Competition. This is to ensure that the youth are exposed to a variety of Skills areas and technology.

The Winners from the Zonal Skills Competition will progress to compete in the National Skills Competition which will be taking place in October this year.

This year’s competition is being supported by the EU Ghana Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET System being implemented by GIZ, World University Service of Ghana, under the INVEST Project, UNI-JAY Company Limited and Prestige Institute Professionals.