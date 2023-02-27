36 minutes ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has gotten involved with the party apparatus in his district in an effort to strengthen their mutually beneficial relationship and revitalize the party's grassroots.

He spoke with the Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders, and Constituency Executives at the meeting, which was held at the Djankrom Methodist park in Nsawam.

Mr. Francis Rockson Acquah, the party's constituency chairman, urged the party officials to keep up their efforts and support the MP in breaking the eight.

The Chairman restated his commitment to and support of the MP, pledging to see that his goal of running unopposed is realized.

The meeting, according to Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, who addressed the group, had revived the party's base and strengthened his symbiotic relationship with them.

He made use of the opportunity to draw attention to recent events in Congress and the status of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency's development initiatives.

He urged the delegates to inform the public about the development initiatives of the NPP in churches, schools, taxis, trotros, and other public places.

He asked the delegates to remain steadfast and dedicated to the party, nonetheless, and made another appeal to the Constituency Executives to let the party's laws and regulations take effect by dealing with the infractions.