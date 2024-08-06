2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially set the dates for the 2024 Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be held from October 19–26, 2024, in the scenic coastal city of Hurghada, Egypt.

Teams set to compete in this year's tournament include Ghana’s Black Sharks, Senegal, Mauritania, Malawi, Morocco, Tanzania, Mozambique, and hosts Egypt. A draw will be conducted to determine the group stage matchups for the competition.

The top teams from the AFCON will earn the opportunity to represent Africa in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, scheduled to take place in the Seychelles next year.

Ghana secured their place in this year's AFCON by defeating Cote d'Ivoire 10-5 on aggregate over two legs during the qualification stage.