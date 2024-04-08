10 hours ago

A poll by Global Info Analytics has showed that majority of Ghanaian voters believe that the Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is partly to blame for the economic challenges facing the country.

According to the poll, 60 percent of Ghanaian voters believe that the NPP flagbearer is, in some way, responsible for the current state of the country's economy, with less than 9 months to the 2024 presidential elections.

On the contrast, 34 percent of voters stated that Dr Bawumia cannot be blamed for the state of Ghana’s economy, while 6 percent of them indicated that they had no opinion.

“When voters were asked the extent to which they agree or disagree that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is partly to be blamed for the economic crisis, 60% of voters agreed compared to 34% who disagreed and 6% did not have an opinion,” parts of an executive summary of the poll reads.

The survey also indicated that more voters see the former president and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama (JDM), as the presidential candidate who can get Ghana out of the current economic turmoil.

“On the question of who is more trusted and competent amongst the leading candidates, the poll also shows that JDM is the most trusted and most competent with a score rate of 2.05 out of 3.0.

"DMB (Dr Mahamud Bawumia) comes second with a score of 1.89 and AKK (Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change), 1.72.”

Source: Ghanaweb