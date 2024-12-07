34 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that all eligible voters who have lost their voter cards can still vote in the December 7 2024 election.

The Deputy Head of Research at EC, Fred Tetteh gave the assurance in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM as he allayed fears of possible disenfranchisement.

Mr Tetteh explaining the modalities for such voters said they can visit their polling station and successfully cast their vote after verification.

He noted that the EC’s system contains detailed records of all registered voters to ensure a smooth process.

“However, if a voter cannot find his/her voter card on this day, you don’t need to worry, just walk into the polling station, provided you are sure it is your polling station.

“Whether you have the card or you don’t have the card, all that is needed is your fingerprints, your face. Just show up your face and your fingers and that is enough,” he explained.