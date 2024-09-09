4 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended its decision to limit the number of accredited media houses at collation centres on December 7.

The Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare, made the announcement during the Graphic National Development Series in Accra on Wednesday.

This decision follows discussions with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), which had expressed concerns about the original directive.

Dr. Asare assured that further engagement would be held to develop a new policy on media access to collation centres.

He clarified that the original directive was not aimed at restricting media coverage but at managing the process effectively. “The EC issued this directive because we wanted to prevent chaos at the collation centres. We should not forget that in a particular region, there could be about 400 media houses, and the collation centre may be small. If we want to give unimpeded access to all the media houses, we may end up facing challenges,” Dr. Asare explained. “So, we issued that statement just to ensure orderliness at the collation centres, not to restrict media from reporting on the elections.”

In a memo dated November 25, 2024, the EC had indicated that only eight media organisations would be accredited to cover collation activities in the constituencies.

Dr. Asare emphasized that the EC would not undermine the role of the media in ensuring free and fair elections.

He also stated that the EC aimed to either improve or maintain the 79% voter turnout recorded in the 2020 elections. Dr. Asare assured that the Commission was committed to ensuring a successful election, as it had done in previous years.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the EC’s preparations for the upcoming election and urged voters to come out on Election Day to cast their ballots. “For every registered voter, the Commission has printed a Presidential and Parliamentary ballot for you… So, if it means you have to travel to Tamale or any part of the country to vote, please do it, and that will be your civic responsibility as a Ghanaian,” he said.

He also called on political parties and candidates to educate their agents on the electoral process to help prevent chaos at polling stations.

Dr. Asare emphasized collaboration with security agencies to ensure peace at the polls, adding that the 2024 elections would “reflect the will of the people” as the EC had “no interest” in the outcome.

The Graphic National Development Series was held under the theme: “Sustaining Civic & Democratic Governance Systems for Development, Mandate of All Citizens.”

The forum, among other objectives, seeks to build national consensus on critical issues and influence policy.

Mr. Ato Afful, Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting civic and democratic governance, as well as supporting transparent and accountable governance.

Ahead of the December elections, he urged the youth to exercise their civic duty responsibly and encouraged political actors to prioritize the national interest over partisan and parochial gains.