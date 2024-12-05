47 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, has declared he will only accept the December 7 general election results if the process is transparent and credible.

The former President said this in an exclusive interview with BBC.

With just two days to the election, Mr Mahama’s comment comes amid concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

He expressed doubts about the fairness of the elections, stressing that he would reject any outcome tainted by violence or irregularities.

Emphasising the need for Ghana’s democracy to thrive, Mr Mahama stated protecting the integrity of the election is fundamental.

He cited potential issues such as ballot snatching, voter intimidation, and the use of security forces to disrupt the process as threats to a credible election.

“If on election day, there is widespread ballot snatching, beating of people, the military moving in and intimidating people, and thugs rampaging, you want me to accept that result? It will depend on the transparency and fairness of the process,” he said.