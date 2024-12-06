5 hours ago

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has pledged collaboration with mobile network operators (MNOs) to deliver uninterrupted services during and after the 2024 election.

At a media briefing, the NCA announced that a situation room has been set up for media monitoring and will transfer communication-related complaints to the MNOs.

“With respect to the election, we have set up a situation room for obvious reasons because telecommunications play a very critical role in communication and information dissemination during the electioneering period,” he said.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical Operations, Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng emphasised the commitment of the partners to deliver seamless service.

“So, as NCA we have set up a situation room and preparations are ongoing because we are starting the process tomorrow to Sunday.

“We will be working in collaboration with our stakeholders and the MNOs so that if there is any information we receive from the public we can relate it to the MMOs for necessary action also if we have any information or report from the MMOs then we can also take the necessary action to ensure that we have uninterrupted communication service during the period,” he added.