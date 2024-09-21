1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction with securing the 8th position on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

The party believed that, the number symbolises a pivotal moment for change after what they describe as eight years of mismanagement and corruption under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the press on Friday, September 20, following the balloting, the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the party’s position signifies that it is time for the NDC to take over and address the economic and governance crises that have occurred during the NPP’s tenure.

“We came here asking for God’s perfect will to be done and we accept the number eight. After eight critical years of decay, after eight years of total lack of order, corruption and darkness that has engulfed this country, I think the eight is quite significant to tell the country that this is the moment to stop the decay after the eight years,” he said.

The NDC General Secretary also expressed satisfaction that the public witnessed the NPP’s disregard for the initial balloting agreement and did what they liked.

“The country clearly will no those who are doing everything possible to do what is wrong and those who are doing what is right for the sake of Ghana,” Mr Kwetey said.

The NPP will take the number one position on the ballot paper.

The NDC will occupy the number 8 spot.

This arrangement was finalised during the balloting process conducted at the EC’s office in Accra.