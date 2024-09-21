1 hour ago

National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said the flagbearer, John Mahama’s position on the ballot paper is a spiritual arrangement that has manifested physically.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey on Friday picked the number 8 slot on the ballot paper for Mr Mahama for the December 7 election.

The NDC has since given diverse interpretations to the position which they believe its proves their victory in the 2024 election.

In a post on X, Mr Gyamfi noted biblically, 8 is a number of new beginnings, which is what the NDC’s agenda to RESET Ghana is all about.

“The number 8, signifies that John Mahama has been ordained by God to serve as President for 8 Years.

“It also signifies that God has ordained JM to end the 8 years of mismanagement, corruption, nepotism and state capture of the failed NPP government,” he explained.

Many Ghanaians have taken to the comment section to express their views on Mr Gyamfi’s interpretation.