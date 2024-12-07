1 hour ago

Two Electoral Commission (EC) officials collapsed at the Okaikoi North Collation Centre in the Greater Accra region on Monday evening after the polls had closed.

The incident occurred amidst a chaotic scene where tensions flared between NDC and NPP supporters following allegations of attempted vote-rigging by some parliamentary candidates.

According to report, party members had gathered at the centre to safeguard the vote, leading to a heated confrontation.

The situation escalated, prompting police officers to deploy pepper spray in an attempt to control the crowd that was trying to force their way into the collation centre.

Unfortunately, some of the pepper spray reached the EC officials, causing them discomfort. Initially, they appeared stable, but as the effects worsened, they eventually passed out. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The incident serves as a reminder of the tensions and challenges that can arise during the electoral process, highlighting the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all involved.