3 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama stated that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections was easy to predict.

He argued that the NPP's belief they could win despite widespread dissatisfaction was a sign they were disconnected from the realities of the country.

Mahama suggested that the party ignored public complaints about the government's failures, which contributed to their loss.

He further criticized the NPP for becoming "tone-deaf" to the situation in Ghana, indicating that they failed to recognize the growing discontent.

Mahama pointed out that Vice President Bawumia's disappointment at the loss revealed their lack of awareness of the political climate, making the defeat inevitable.