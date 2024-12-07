2 hours ago

The National Elections Taskforce has assured it is closely monitoring the ongoing election process and will intervene when necessary to maintain peace and order.

The Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said this at a press conference on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

She disclosed that some individuals attempted to enter polling stations with motorcycles but were prohibited to ensure the safety and security of voters.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi urged all citizens to cooperate with the authorities by parking their motorbikes at least 100 metres away from the polling stations to ensure a smooth and undisturbed voting process.

She also assured the public that the security forces are fully committed to protecting the integrity of the elections and will take necessary actions to prevent any unlawful activities that may arise during the election day.

She called for continued cooperation from the public to uphold the peace throughout the entire process.

“As of now, we are monitoring, we are observing, and we will intervene as and when necessary.

“So far, our officers have stated that some persons attempted to secure the polling stations with motorbikes. I would advise these persons to park their motorbikes 100m to the polling stations. We have also instructed our officers to ensure no person enters the polling stations on a motorbike,” she stated.