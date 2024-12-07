1 hour ago

Three persons have been arrested by the police in Sefwi Amoaya in the Bodi constituency in the Western North Region following an incident, JoyNews reports.

It was indicated that the exact issues that led to the incident have not been discovered as the police are handling the matter.

The report added that two individuals have been seriously injured in the course of the chaos that marred the voting process in the area.

The police were seen trying to separate those involved in the scuffle and calm tensions.