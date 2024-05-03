2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, a Deputy Chairman of the Campaign Team of NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted that threats by leading figures of the NDC of prosecuting members of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for corruption are just mere propaganda.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on Tuesday, Nana Akomea said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not touch any member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government even if they win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, the NDC made a similar promise in the run-up to the 2008 general elections that they would prosecute members of the John Agyekum Kufuor government for looting the state, but they could not prosecute even one person when they came to power.

"What they said in 2008 was even worse than this. They held press conferences, pointing their fingers at the cameras and saying, 'NPP members, if we come to power, we are going to deal with you.' Some of the people in that press conference became attorney general.

"What happened when they came to power? Nothing. They were not able to prosecute even one person successfully," he said in the Twi dialect.

Akomea, a former Minister of Information and the current Managing Director of STC, said that after making the prosecution of members of the Kufuor government their campaign topic, the NDC gave the excuse that the late former president, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, wanted sleeping dogs to lie.

"If you ask them, they tell you that the president at that time decided not to take action. Can you imagine? You said the people had done wrong, you campaigned that when you come to power you would deal with all those who stole from the state, but when you were given power, you said your president said no. Have you heard this before?" he quizzed.

The former minister made these remarks while reacting to the running mate of the NDC for the 2024 presidential election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, reiterating the resolve of the party to ensure that corrupt members of the current government are held to account.

According to her, the decision by she and her flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, to ensure those responsible for looting the state in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government are punished is one that is hinged on the principle of accountability and premised on the wishes of Ghanaians.

"John and I have agreed that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability," she stated during her inaugural address at an event to officially introduce her on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.