10 minutes ago

An agent for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been arrested for alleged vote buying at the Information Center Polling Station.

The agent, identified as Oh-Lord Otoo, was taken into custody for reportedly giving money to voters at the polling station in the Krowor constituency.

In a video shared by GHOne TV, Otoo was seen being escorted off the premises and into a police vehicle for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election has thirteen presidential candidates, with nine of them representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

Of the 13 presidential candidates, four are independent, while nine represent political parties. This means that the elections will have nine political parties contesting.

In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

