Heated exchanges between an EC official and an agent of the NDC

Voting at Centre 2 of the St. Theresa's polling station in the Okaikwei South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has been temporarily halted following a heated argument between a party agent and an Electoral Commission (EC) official.

The disagreement stemmed from allegations by the NDC party agent that EC officials failed to complete the required sections (A and B) of the pink sheets before voting commenced.

In a widely circulated video, the party agent is seen engaged in an intense exchange with the EC official, over concerns over procedural irregularities.

The pink sheet, a critical document for recording polling station details and results, plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and credibility in election.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election has thirteen presidential candidates, with nine of them representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

Of the 18.8 million voters, 459,291 represent 4% of the voter population. 48% of the voters are male, while the female population makes up 52%.

The role of the youth in the elections will be significant as they make up 55% of the voter population.

A total of 40,976 polling centres will be used for the 2024 elections, with 328 already used for the Special Voting exercises that took place on Monday, December 2, and Thursday, December 5, 2024.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

Of the 13 presidential candidates, four are independent, while nine represent political parties. This means that the elections will have nine political parties contesting.

In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

