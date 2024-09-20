1 hour ago

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on politicians and key stakeholders in the upcoming general elections to make peace their top priority.

The Chief Imam urged political leaders to be mindful of their language and avoid making inflammatory statements that could incite tension or unrest.

During a meeting with Muslim youth in Accra, Sheikh Sharubutu highlighted the essential role of politicians and other stakeholders in ensuring peace throughout the electoral process.

He stressed that peaceful elections are not solely the responsibility of the Electoral Commission (EC), but also depend on the collaborative efforts of political parties, candidates, and their supporters.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Chief Imam reminded political leaders, to adopt a tone of civility and respect, as their words hold significant influence over the public.

He further urged the Electoral Commission to prioritize transparency and accountability.

“As citizens, we must keep the peace. He [Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu] calls on all those who are stakeholders in our election processes, i.e. the EC must do all that it takes to ensure that there is transparency and accountability, to ensure that we can have a credible election that will guarantee a credible result.

“Everything that the EC must do, the EC must make sure they do so. He calls on the political parties to be cautious about the way they speak to their supporters, the vitriolics, the diatribes, and some of the fierce statements that we see being put out there.”