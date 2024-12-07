30 minutes ago

A shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East constituency in Ghana’s Central Region has claimed the life of one person and left another critically injured during Saturday’s polls.

Reports indicate that the victims, believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were targeted by occupants of a V8 vehicle who opened fire.

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the NDC Parliamentary aspirant told TV3 that she and her team were attacked by unknown assailants while returning home after observing the vote counting and collation process. She alleged that the attackers were linked to the camp of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that the victims were supporters of the NDC candidate.

Awutu Senya East is recognized as an electoral hotspot, with a history of violent incidents during political activities. This latest incident further underscores the volatile nature of elections in the constituency.

This shooting marks the second fatality reported during Ghana’s elections. In a separate incident in the Tolon Constituency of the Northern Region, one person was killed in a similar shooting, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

Authorities have assured the public that investigations into the Awutu Senya East shooting are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure calm is restored in the area.