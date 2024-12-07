1 hour ago

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has clarified that the Commission is not responsible for the deployment of military personnel or any security arrangements related to the elections.

Her remarks follow an announcement by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regarding the deployment of military personnel to designated locations for election security.

The GAF emphasized that no military officers would be stationed at polling stations.

Speaking to journalists during an update on December 7, Madam Mensa reiterated the EC’s non-involvement in security planning stating, “In terms of security, we have no hand in it and we do not make security arrangements.”

The clarification aims to address concerns and ensure the public understands the distinct roles of the EC and security agencies in the electoral process.