2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that Ghanaians cannot afford to offer former President John Dramani Mahama another opportunity at the presidency.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the presumptive flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has not proven himself to be a good leader and does not merit any such opportunity.

“The fear of John Mahama coming to power is that one; John Mahama has not proven himself to be a good leader because he failed this country, so giving him another opportunity, like when he went out of power he was now going round telling people that he has learnt his lesson.

"This man from his track record, he needs only one term, four years. Even when he knew that if he manages the economy well he will have another term opportunity, he could not do it,” the flagbearer hopeful said when he appeared on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, February 31, 2022.

Describing Mr Mahama’s quest to return to power as being borne out of greed, Kennedy Agyapong said it behoves on the NPP to ensure it takes the right decision to ensure John Mahama is not returned to power.

“Now that he has only one term, God knows what he is coming to do if it is not greed. So I am scared for Ghanaians, that the alternative is not good for us. Especially this message goes to NPP; that the alternative is not good for Ghana and therefore we have to be careful and whatever decision that we are going to take, we make sure that we think of the country first,” he said.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament further noted that the NDC stands a better chance in the 2024 elections if it fields a different candidate apart from the former president.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have all announced their bids for the NPP flagbearership

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid is tipped as a lead contender in the race.

On the NDC front, former President Mahama who was the party’s candidate in the last presidential election is largely deemed as the party’s choice for the flagbearership.

However, some figures in the party including the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor have declared their bids for the party’s flagbearership.

Source: Ghanaweb