1 hour ago

Some final-year students of the Christian Methodist Senior High School (Chrimeto) at New-Aplaku, in the Greater Accra Region, have reportedly attacked their teachers.

According to a report by 3news.com, the teachers say the students attacked them for not allowing them to cheat during their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The report indicated that an amateur video of the incident showed the angry students chasing the teachers and pelting them with stones and sachet water.

Walter Yesutor Adanunyo, one of the teachers captured in the video, narrated the ordeal they went through in an interview on TV3’s Ghana Tonight.

Yesutor Adanunyo, who is a head of department at the school, said that the attack started on Monday, September 16, 2024, after the integrated science paper.

He said that they got wind of the attack on Monday and called in the Ghana Police Service to avert it.

The teacher said that they thought the intervention of the police would put some fear in the students, but lo and behold, they attacked them again out of the blue on Tuesday, September 16, 2024.

“So, when the girl came to tell us, we called the headmaster. And then he also called the police patrol team, and then they came to sack those students in the school, those who were on the compound. Because after that, all the papers were taken away from the compound. And then we were done with the day’s business.

“We were three permanent teachers and two service personnel. So, I told them that, okay, so since the attention is there, let’s try and go. Not knowing, some of the students used other routes. And then they met us halfway. That was when they started ‘Hey, I am strict in the exam room. I don’t want anybody to copy. Why would I not allow them to cheat in the exam room?’,” he narrated.

Yesutor Adanunyo indicated that the police arrested some of the students after the attack, but he cannot confirm if those were the same students who confronted him.

“I don’t know if they were the people in my statement, which I gave at the police station. I doubt. But I wrote their names. If you want me to give their names to you, I can give their names to you off-air,” he added.