1 day ago

On Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Ghana Black Stars defeated Chad 5-0 in a CAF World Cup qualifying match.

Ghana's decisive victory put them two points ahead of Madagascar in second position and three points ahead of Comoros in third place in Group I.

After failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and going six games without a victory in the qualifications, the Black Stars were under tremendous strain and quickly settled into the match.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring in the second minute, calmly slotting home after a dangerous cross into the box created confusion in the Chadian defense.

Ghana dominated proceedings, enjoying the lion's share of possession, but initially struggled to find a clinical edge.

However, that changed in the 31st minute when Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao Club of Spain rose high to meet an in-swinging cross, heading in Ghana's second goal.

The Black Stars continued to turn the screw, and five minutes later, Antoine Semenyo was brought down in the penalty area after a surging run.

Captain Jordan Ayew stepped up and confidently dispatched the penalty to give Ghana a commanding 3-0 lead by the 36th minute.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Ghana dictating play and creating numerous chances.

At Eleven minutes after the restart, Mohammed Salisu added a fourth, rising unchallenged to nod in Ernest Nuamah's well-delivered corner. With the game firmly under control, Ghana added a fifth in the 68th minute.

Nuamah, who had provided the assist for the fourth goal, turned scorer, meeting a cut-back from Jordan Ayew before placing a precise finish into the bottom corner to seal the rout.

This resounding victory marks a significant turning point in Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, strengthening their bid for a spot in the global tournament.

The Black Stars will look to build on this momentum as they face their next challenge in the qualifiers.