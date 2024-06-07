1 hour ago

The race to securing a place in the FIFA World Cup™ 2026 took an interesting turn in the late evening matches of Match Day 03 on Thursday, 06 June.

Five interesting battles ensued across the continent, with Guinea causing a major upset against Algeria in Algiers, as Ghana came from behind to edge Mali in a closely contested tie in Bamako.

Senegal looked to have secured all three points at home before DR Congo disappointed the former African champions with a late equaliser, while Egypt overcame Burkina Faso thanks to a brace by Mahmoud Trézéguet, as they extend their lead in Group A of the qualifiers.

CAFOnline rounds up the 19h00 GMT Match Day 03 Thursday fixtures:

Algeria 1 - 2 Guinea

Guinea put their FIFA World Cup ambitions back on track in style with a vital 2-1 away win at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers against Algeria. Mortaye Sylla’s 50th minute goal alongside Aguibou Camara’s 63rd minute strike was enough for the Guineas to stun the former African champions in their own backyard.

Mali 1 - 2 Ghana

Jordan Ayew was the hero of the evening for the Black Stars, as his goal in referee’s additional time saw Ghana produce an impressive come back to haul maximum points away from home against Mali in Bamako.

Kamory Doumbia’s 58th minute strike looked to have given Mali the win but an Ernest Nuamah’s leveller, as well as Ayew’s late winner saw the Black Stars secure a vital win on the road.

Senegal 1 - 1 DR Congo

A late equaliser by the dangerous Fiston Mayele salvaged a point for the Leopards against former African champions Senegal away from home. Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal what looked to be the winner but a good fight by DR Congo saw them make an impressive comeback to escape with a point.

Benin 1 – 0 Rwanda

Benin’s held on to an important 1-0 win over Rwanda in a result that blew Group C wide open. The Result sees Benin tied on points with Rwanda who still occupy first position ahead of the big clash between Nigeria and South Africa on Friday in Uyo.

Egypt 2 - 1 Burkina Faso

The Pharaohs got off to a flying start in Cairo thanks to an early brace by Mahmoud Trézéguet in the opening 10 minutes. Lassina Traoré got the consolation for the Stallions which was not enough as the Egyptians held on for the win that saw them secure their third win is as many matches and continue occupying the driver's seat in Group A.

Credit: cafonline