Real Oviedo and Ghanaian midfielder, Kwasi Sibo has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars by coach Otto Addo after the Black Stars played in a 1-1 draw against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The highly rated midfielder who was instrumental in Real Oviedo's monumental feat of achieving top-flight football status for the first time in over two decades helped the Asturias outfit attain such huge success in only his first season with the club. His performances over the past season caught the eyes of many football enthusiasts from Ghana and beyond, who tipped him as one of the best midfielders in La Liga 2.

In his first ever La Liga season with Real Oviedo, he has featured in all three opening games of the 2025/26 season so far, starring in high profile games against compatriot, Thomas Partey's side, Villarreal CF and against record UEFA Champions League holders, Real Madrid; a game which he dazzled and stood out and had Los Blancos superstar, Kylian Mbappe swapping shirts with him.

His performances for Real Oviedo in the were remarkable and vast which had Ghanaian football lovers calling for his inclusion in the national team ahead of the September World Cup qualifiers but that did not materialize as he was initially omitted from the squad for the double header against Chad and Mali for Matchdays 7 and 8 respectively.

Speaking about his omission during the initial call-up, Director of Communications at GFA, Henry Asante Twum spoke about how the Black Stars technical handlers had him on their radar but wanted him for the right time:

"Kwasi Sibo will get his chance soon. The technical team has been monitoring him and is impressed with his work rate. Although they opted to maintain the core team following recent performances against Chad and Madagascar, Sibo is on their radar and will likely get an opportunity soon." he asserted.

After one game of the double header, the 27 year-old former Cheetah FC midfielder has been granted his first ever senior national team call up after never representing the nation at any level. The technical handlers have given him the opportunity to wear the national colours for the first time in a late call up.

His club, Real Oviedo were the first to break the news openly as they took to the internet to announce the call up of the reliable and robust midfielder.

The Black Stars on the other hand will look to bounce back from their draw with Chad in their Matchday 8 fixture against Mali in Accra, to keep their hopes of making it to a record fifth Mundial in 2026 which will be hosted in USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Black Stars currently sit atop of Group I with 16 points, three shy of Madagascar who have jumped to the second place with 13 points as well as Mali and Comoros occupying the third and fourth places respectively with 12 points each, whilst Central Africa and Chad occupy the fifth and sixth places with 5 and 4 points respectively.