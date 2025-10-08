4 hours ago

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku paid a timely visit to the Black Stars camp in Meknes, Morocco on Tuesday, offering support and encouragement ahead of Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Okraku, fresh from attending the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Kinshasa, was joined by GFA Vice President Mark Addo and Chief of Staff Michael Osekre. The delegation engaged with players and technical staff, commending their focus, discipline, and commitment.

“His presence was a morale booster,” said a team source. “It reminded the squad of the national weight behind their mission.”

Final Preparations at Stade D’Honneur

The Black Stars held their final training session at the Stade D’Honneur de Meknes on Tuesday evening, sharpening tactics and set-piece routines ahead of the Group I showdown. They will be playing in the penultimate round of qualifiers as they come up against Central Africa Republic on Wednesday, October 8 at the Stade D’Honneur, in Meknes, Morocco.

Ghana currently leads Group I and needs a positive result to stay on course for a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously qualified in 2006 – Germany, 2010 – South Africa, 2014 – Brazil and 2022 – Qatar

The campaign wraps up on October 12 with a home fixture against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.