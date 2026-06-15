2026 World Cup: Ghana to arrive in Toronto on Monday for Panama Clash

Ghana’s Black Stars are set to arrive in Toronto on Monday as preparations intensify for their opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Panama.

The team, coached by Carlos Queiroz, will depart Rhode Island and are expected to reach the Canadian city early Monday morning before holding their final training session ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Group Stage encounter.

Ghana will, however, be without experienced midfielder Thomas Partey, who was reportedly denied entry into Canada due to ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom. The 33-year-old faces allegations of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Despite Partey’s absence, there is no indication that the situation has disrupted preparations within the squad, with the Black Stars maintaining their focus on the task ahead.

Ghana will be aiming to make a strong start to their World Cup campaign when they face Panama in Toronto. Following that fixture, the team will return to the United States for their remaining group matches against England and Croatia.

The Black Stars secured qualification for the tournament in impressive fashion, finishing top of their qualifying group after recording eight wins, one draw and just one defeat.

With expectations high among supporters, Ghana will be hoping to translate their strong qualifying form onto football’s biggest stage and begin their World Cup journey with a positive result.