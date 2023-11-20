2 hours ago

Nigeria's stuttering start to 2026 World Cup qualifying continued on Sunday as they were held 1-1 by Zimbabwe in Rwanda.

The Super Eagles took just two points from their opening two Group C games after last week's shock home draw with Lesotho.

Walter Musona put Zimbabwe ahead in Butare before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for a subdued Nigeria.

The result leaves the Super Eagles playing catch-up already with South Africa able to move four points clear when they face Rwanda on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Egypt cruised to a 2-0 victory over nine-man Sierra Leone in Liberia thanks to Trezeguet's double.

The Pharaohs maintained their perfect start after routing Djibouti 6-0 on Thursday. Mohamed Salah provided the assist for Egypt's second goal.

Sierra Leone had Tyrese Fornah sent off before Abdul Kabia's late dismissal compounded their misery.

In Group F, Algeria left it late to defeat Mozambique 2-0 away and make it two wins from two.

Fares Chaibi and Ramiz Zerrouki struck to keep the Desert Foxes perfect.

An Abedi Bigirimana consolation was not enough as Burundi lost 2-1 away to Gabon, who have also won both games so far.

And in Group D, Charles Pickel's late own goal gave Sudan a 1-0 victory over DR Congo.

With only nine direct World Cup spots available to Africa, the pressure is on the continent's heavyweights to quickly find form after mixed early results.