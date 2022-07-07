2 hours ago

A 21-year old man, Gideon Asuako of Dwenem in Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for stealing parts of artificial pitch.

This was after the accused person pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing after being arraigned before His Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako of the Berekum Circuit Court.

Three counts were leveled against him being unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and stealing which he pleaded guilty to all the charges and was convicted on his own plea.

The convict stole the grass pitch to decorate his room as carpet whiles it was being used for the astro turf pitch at Drobo Faaman in the Bono Region.

His accomplice, one Stephen who is believed to be a student of University of Education Winneba is said to be on the run while a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On 4th July, Sports Journalist Saddick Adams broke the news that parts of plastic pitches being used in an astro turf contruction at Drobo Faaman had been stolen.

A report was lodged with the police and a search was conducted which led to the arrest of Asuako who had used the plastic pitch as carpet in his room.