A 60-year-old woman has been killed by a 21-year-old boy at Sepe-Boukrom in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Body of the deceased was discovered in her bathroom in a three-storey building after she was stabbed by the suspect on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The deceased, Rose Gyaah was stabbed eight (8) times with a knife by the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Koo Baah, according to eyewitnesses, threatened to eliminate any person who attempted to arrest him with a gun after committing the heinous act on Monday morning.

However, the fearless angry youth in the Buokrom Community overpowered the suspect and handed him immediately to Kumasi Airport Police Command.

Narrating how the incident occurred, a co-tenant to the deceased, Hamidu Issah explained,

“We heard the deceased Maa Rose shouting while mentioning the name Koo Baafi who happens to be an errand boy for her, so we thought it was a normal call which she normally does, but we realized the deceased’s voice was getting faint, so we rushed to her room at the last floor of the three-storey building.

“When got there, we saw blood stains all over the place, so we began following the blood stains and discovered the woman had been dragged to the bathroom by the suspect.

“We immediately called the police for assistance but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.”

The unfortunate incident has thrown the entire community into a state of shock and mourning.