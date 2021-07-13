2 hours ago

A 21-year-old Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, to death has denied killing him.

Her latest confession is coming few weeks after accepting responsibility for his death.

Chidinma had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with the 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the incident.

The undergraduate, in her confessional statement when she was paraded, said she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

Chidinma, in a recent interview with Crime Fighters obtained by The Nation, said she admitted to killing Ataga at the time because of pressure and the fact that nobody believed her.

The undergraduate also claimed she had met the deceased in a pool of his blood when she returned from where she had gone to get food and drugs for the pair.

“I didn’t injure anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment, and did that… I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know what happened. I did not kill him,” the suspect said.

She, however, admitted that they spent time together, drinking and smoking before he died.

Ojukwu claimed that she was not inside the apartment at the time he was killed.

The 21-year-old further revealed that Ataga was having issues with his wife and was not in a happy marriage, as it was more of catering for his kids.

She also described the deceased as someone who gets angry easily and was always busy.

Ojukwu, however, denied having N10m in her account, adding that she had about N400-500,000 in her account.