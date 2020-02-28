1 hour ago

A total of 2,154 candidates are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates across the country.

They are made up of 1,201 males and 944 females who are writing the examination which is in its sixth edition.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said a total of 2,505 candidates, made up of 1,553 males and 952 females, registered to write the 2019 examination.

First private BECE

The private BECE began in 2015 to give candidates who did not perform well in the school edition of the exam the opportunity to improve on their grades to be able to continue their education.

The examination also provides students who have never written the examination the opportunity to do so.

In 2015, a total of 1,181 candidates sat the maiden examination while 1,418 candidates wrote in 2016, with 1,379 writing in 2017.

Statistics

According to this year’s private BECE statistics based on the previous 10 regions of the country made available to the Daily Graphic, the Eastern Region has the highest number of candidates of 655—353 males and 302 females.

It is followed by the Brong Ahafo Region with 299 candidates; (179 males and 120 females). The next is the Western Region with 278 candidates; (147 males and 132 females).

Central Region has 238 candidates (137 males and 102 females); Northern Region, 163 candidates (95 males and 68 females); Greater Accra Region, 144 candidates (82 males and 62 females); Upper West Region, 103 candidates (61 males and 42 females); Volta Region, 58 candidates (33 males and 25 females) and Upper East Region, 50 candidates (26 males and 24 females).

The BECE for private examination began with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on February 10, 2020 and will end on Friday, February, 14, 2020.

Today, February 11, 2020, Integrated Science and Basic Design and Technology will be written.

The statement explained that where the duration indicated on the question paper differed from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.

It further directed that blind and deaf candidates were to be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.