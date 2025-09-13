23 hours ago

The suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk is in custody, officials just announced in a news conference.

President Donald Trump earlier said he believed “with a high degree of certainty” that the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Four sources familiar with the matter also told CNN that a person is being questioned in connection with the fatal shooting.

The suspect is 22 years old and from Washington, Utah, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The suspect’s father identified his son from photos that had been made public, according to a source.

Suspected shooter Tyler Robinson’s roommate showed investigators messages on Discord, a group chat app, where Robinson talked about retrieving a rifle, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.



The roommate opened Discord and “allowed investigators to take photos of the screen as each message was shown by Robinson’s mate,” Cox said today at a news briefing.

“The content of these included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel,” Cox detailed.

“The messages also refer to engraving bullets and a mention of a scope, and the rifle being unique. Messages from the contact Tyler also mentioned that he had changed outfits,” Cox noted.

Investigators found the suspect wearing similar clothes to those seen on video, the governor says.

Authorities pored over surveillance footage from Utah Valley University and saw the suspect arriving on campus Wednesday morning in a Dodge Challenger, Gov. Spencer Cox said.

He was seen in a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo and light-colored shoes, Cox said.

When encountered by investigators this morning, the suspect was wearing clothes “consistent” with those seen on video, the governor said.

The suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, spoke negatively of the victim before the shooting, a family member told investigators, Utah’s governor said.

“Investigators interviewed a family member of Robinson who stated that Robinson had become more political in recent years,” Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday in a news conference.

The suspect specifically mentioned Kirk during a family dinner, Cox said.

“In the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” the governor said.

Robinson at the dinner said, “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate,” according to the relative’s account related by Cox.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said officials have Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

“We got him. On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident,” Cox said during a news conference on Friday.

The father of the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, who was taken into custody, identified his son from photos that had been made public, according to a law enforcement official.

The father told his son to turn himself in. He also called a youth pastor to assist. The pastor called the US Marshals, who took the suspect into custody.

CNN