2 hours ago

KIA considered one of the safest airports on the continent

The 245 Ghanaians illegally living in Kuwait who are expected to be deported back to Ghana today have arrived at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport on a Kuwaiti aircraft.

Starr News sources at the airport say the deportees arrived a short while ago and are undergoing arrival processes.

Ghana’s Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed the news of their coming on Friday at a press conference in Accra.

The Ghanaian nationals are coming despite the closure of Ghana’s borders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Government of Kuwait has informed the Government of Ghana of an intention to deport some 245 Ghanaians who are currently in Kuwait illegally. The Government of Kuwait has further requested permission from the Government of Ghana to bring these persons into the Ghanaian jurisdiction on Saturday 30th May 2020.

“The Government of Ghana has subsequently granted a special permit for the admission of the said deportees to Ghana. This deportation is to be executed via a special charter flight arrangement at the cost of the Kuwaiti Government,” the Information Minister said.

He said the deportees will under the various safety protocols before they reintegrate with their families.

“The deportees will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for COVID-19 immediately upon arrival into Ghana. Deportees who test negative will remain in quarantine for a second test at the end of the 14-day quarantine period”.

Starr FM