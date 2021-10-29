37 minutes ago

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Mr. Charles Amofa says that his outfit is still going by the directive to admit 25% spectators at all football venues ahead of the start of the 2021/2022 League season.

There had been conflicting reports that spectators may not be admitted to watch matches as the new season commences this evening.

Speaking in an interview with Takoradi based Kyzz FM, what they are going by is the directive that 25% capacity crowd of any venue should be allowed.

"We take instructions from the COVID 19 Task Force Team with regards to COVID 19 preventive measures."

"What we have on our table now from the COVID 19 TASK FORCE TEAM is the approval of 25% fans to be allowed entry into the Stadium during league matches."

"If the GFA wants to implement the 'No Vaccination, No ENTRY' and E- Ticketing policy then they should come to us for consultations first." he concluded.

The new football season commences this evening with newly promoted Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks locking horns at the Accra Sports Stadium.