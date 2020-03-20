2 hours ago

The Accra Metropolitant Assembly has announced the closure of 25 markets centers for a one-day disinfection exercise in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, which has full backing of the Greater Accra Market Association, is in line with the President's directive on measures to contain and prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the AMA said in a statement issued on Friday.

It covers all major markets in the central business districts of the capital.

"Towards this end the markets will be closed down on 23rd March, 2020 and reopen the next day for normal business to continue," the statement read

"The rationale behind the closure is to enable the Assembly to disinfect all the markets and other public places."

The 25 centers have been placed into six zones for the exercise which the Assembly says is "part of precautionary measures" to curb" the spread of the COVID-19".

Below is the list of Markets for the exercise.

Zone 1 – venue is korle klottey Municipal Assembly circle Dubai 1. Malata

2. Tip- to lane

3. Odawna

4. Adabraka

Zone 2 – venue is A.M.A

1. Mokola

2. Okashie

3. Kantamanto

4. Tema station

5. Agbogbloshie

Zone 3 – Glory land hotel

1. Kaneshie

2. Anyan market

3. Odorkor

Zone 4 – Social welfare new Municipal

1. Madina

2. Dome

3. Amasaman

4. Achimota

Zone 5 – T.M.A Municipal Assembly

1. Ashiaman

2. Tema comm 1

3. Tema comm 9

4. Kpone katamanso

5. Tema comm 2

Zone 6 – Sege municipal Assembly

1. Sege

2. Ningo prampram

3. Shai osudoku

4. Ada