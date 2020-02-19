1 hour ago

The Tikobo No. 1 police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman, Yvonne Kaku who allegedly died in the boyfriend’s room after sex at New Kabenla-Suazo in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.

According to the police, the incident happened around 0200 hours on 14 February this year.

Information gathered by the GNA indicated that the Complainants, Messrs Baffo Kaku Nge and Sanzi Kaku both of Tikobo No. 1 reported to the police of their niece Yvonne Kaku aged 25 who visited her boyfriend one Stephen Ewuoneha aged 30 at New Kabenla-Suazo has died.

They alleged that the deceased died immediately after having sex with her boyfriend.

With the information, the police followed up with a visit to the scene where the lifeless body of Yvonne Kaku was found lying in a supine position on a bed covered with a piece of cloth.

The body during inspection was found foaming from the mouth and nostrils but there were no marks of violence to suggest foul play.

The police after taking photographs of the crime scene removed and deposited the body at the Half Assini Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Source: peacefmonline.com