1 hour ago

SEND Ghana has distributed subsidised agricultural technology equipment to smallholder farmers in the East Gonja, Nanumba North, Nanumba South and Kpandai districts.

The equipment were distributed under the 4R Nutrient Stewardship project being implemented in the four districts.

131 tricycles, 50 rechargeable Knapsack sprayers, 30 multi-purpose planters and 50 tarpaulins were distributed to 250 farmers at a technology fair held in Salaga.

This was part of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship project being implemented by SEND Ghana in selected communities in the project districts.

Under the project, male farmers are to pay 60% of the market price of the equipment, while female farmers are to pay 40% of the market price.

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship project is being implemented in partnership with the Cooperative Development Foundation Canada, and Fertilizer Canada with the funding support of GAC.

The goal of the project is to improve the socio-economic well-being and resilience of 80,000 smallholder farmers, particularly women in Ethiopia, Senegal and Ghana through improved agricultural productivity and sustainability.

The project focuses on building the capacities of cooperatives on the 4R principles and climate-smart strategies to enable smallholder farmers to sustainably increase their productivity.

The technology and equipment distribution is aimed at promoting the use of equipment and technology and also reduce drudgery and labour intensity among smallholder farmers, especially women.

It is also to create opportunities for business and income generation among the smallholder cooperatives farmers.

Speaking at the event, the northern regional director of agriculture, Hawa Musah urged farmers to take advantage of government programs in the agricultural sector to improve their production and livelihoods.

“Government is also doing so much, we have the flagship programme which is the rearing for food and jobs. I want to encourage our farmers to take advantage of it because we give improved breeds of small ruminants to farmers and please don’t stay away from the agric offices, whatever difficulties you have we can assist you to address them.”

The country director of Cooperative Development Foundation (CDF) Canada, Christiana Yakubu said the prospect is keen on ensuring sustainability even after the project ends.

“We are ensuring that the 4R is mainstreamed into policy making so that it will be sustained and we are making sure we communicate the results well so that other farmers who are not part of the project can learn and practice them, we are very mindful of sustainability so we are not working with individuals but with cooperatives and institutions.”

Project manager of the SEND Ghana 4R Nutrient Stewardship project, Bashiru Jimah enumerated some of the achievements of the project.

“We have been able to form 130 farmer cooperatives with 8786 members, 42 agricultural extension officers and 4 MIS officers have been seconded to the project, also the project has recruited and trained 260 community volunteer extension officers.”

Mr. Jimah said SEND Ghana has initiated a number of food security programs geared towards improving the livelihood security of smallholder farmers in the eastern corridor and the 4R Nutrient Stewardship project is the latest of them.

He said the equipment being distributed is the first badge and that more will be distributed in the coming months to other farmers.

Source: citifmonline.com