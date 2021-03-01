1 hour ago

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFC) as part of its statutory mandate has announced to host this year's exhibition virtually.

This year's International Trade exhibition which Marks the 25th Ghana International Trade Fair will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Association of Ghana Industries, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce.

The Exhibition which is expected to commence from February 27 through to March 28, 2021, will be held under the theme: "Developing New Trade Opportunities Through Digital Channels".

As part of management process, the premier virtual edition of this year's exhibition will be hosted on the company's webite www.tradefairgh.com.

According to the Management in a statement, they have been structured to advance efforts in improving the Value Addition Policy initiated by the current government.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Trade Fair company limited, Dr. Agnes Adu, in a press release said the need to organize the 25th edition on a virtual platform has been necessitated by "the global Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions on physical gatherings"

She said, "The ongoing construction at the premises of the trade fair company as part of the redevelopment project of the entire 156-acre site into a modern, mixed-use commercial estate with convention and exhibition facilities as its centerpiece".

She explained that "the project has begun with the demolishing of structures including the pavilions in which international fairs were hosted and is expected to last a couple of years".

The Trade Fair Boss noted that "over 500 both foreign and local exhibitors have been invited and are expected to participate in this year's edition of the international trade fair".

She indicated that adequate interventions have been put in place to ensure the benefit of exhibitors, adding that, no challenges have been recorded so far.

"The exhibition will have pavilions or businesses from Ghana and several other countries in Africa and beyond with a potential market population of 250 million people and will offer exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to connect and interact in a virtual world," she said.

She further called on Ghanaians and other related stakeholders to help support and participate in the course of putting Ghanaian businesses on the global stage.

The Management noted that any individual who wants to patronized with them can contact them on the following numbers: 0500015587, 0244469451, 0558728272, or via mail [email protected]