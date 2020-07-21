1 hour ago

Ghana Beach Soccer club owners have appealed to the chairman of the Ghana Beach Soccer committee Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to help them bounce back into action following months of inactivity due to the Covid 19 scourge.

Speaking on Max 89.7 fm, Mr Reuben Adzaho and Chief Davies Ollenu, commended their fellow beach soccer officials for their resilience, commitment, drive and dedication to the sand based sport over the past decade and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Adzaho noted that club owners have been a driving force in the steady rise of the game in Ghana and their sacrifices and commitment must be recognised.

Mr Adzaho's team Keta Sunset, became the first club side from Ghana to win an international tournament when they lifted the Copa Lagos Beach Soccer Championship in 2019.

"The challenges we face not withstanding, beach soccer in Ghana has advanced way above expectations and is comparatively more successful than other countries who have even stronger support and assistance from their national sports authorities and government".

Meanwhile, Chief Ollenu of Accra based Layoca BSC, has hinted that as many as 26 beach soccer clubs from the various coastal regions in Ghana, could be registered into the GFA digital system pending administrative clearance and other formalities.

"Even before Covid-19, beach soccer clubs have always been battling for survival so we have become robust and ready to adapt to any challenges that come our way. We hope the new partnership with Gfa will take us higher because we have really sacrificed a lot to come this far".

Source: Dennis Mensah