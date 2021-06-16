40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia has executed a man for offences that rights groups say he committed while aged 17, despite the kingdom's assurance that it had abolished the death penalty for minors.

Mustafa Hashem al-Darwish was arrested in 2015 for protest-related offences. Saudi authorities say he was charged with forming a terror cell and trying to carry out an armed revolt.

But rights groups had called for a stop to his execution, saying their trial had been unfair. Amnesty International and Reprieve, an anti-death penalty charity, say 26-year-old al-Darwish had already recanted his confession, which was allegedly made after he was tortured. Saudi authorities have not publicly commented on the accusation.

Source : peacefmonline.com