9 minutes ago

The Nigerians are currently being held at the arrival hall, waiting to be repatriated

Some 27 Nigerians have been arrested at Ketu South for using illegal routes to enter the country.

They are said to be 'Okada' riders in Nigeria but decided to move to Ghana to ply their trade due to the lockdown directive in Lagos and Abuja.

The Nigerian men when arrested said they planned on travelling to Aflao in the Volta region to indulge in trade activities.

Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South Elliot Agbenorwu says the 27 men are currently being questioned and after all necessary interrogations are done, they will be sent back to Nigeria.

The Ghana Immigration Service recently disclosed that some Ghanaians are helping foreigners to enter the country through illegal routes.

This was after President Akufo-Addo directed for the closure of all borders of the country to help combat COVID-19.

"We have noted especially at the Afloa border stretch various attempts by individuals both foreigners and Ghanaians to enter illegally. They have been intercepted by the border patrol..." Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr Laud Kwesi Affrifah said.

But he explained that community members along the Afloa border are helping foreigners to enter the country without going through the mandatory self-quarantine and testing for Covid-19

Source: Ghanaweb.com